1 man reportedly missing after boat capsized on St. Johns River

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is missing in the St. Johns River after a boat capsized on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities said a small boat with a man and woman were on the St. Johns River in Astor and their boat capsized. The FWC said the woman was brought to shore by a good samaritan.

The FWC, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search and rescue operation in the river, near State Road 40.

A representative from FWC said “search efforts will continue and FWC will maintain a presence until there is resolution in this event.”