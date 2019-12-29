Man allegedly shoots, kills brother in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE – A man turned himself in to authorities after he allegedly shot and killed his brother in Osceola County on Friday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Alberto Ducos Jr. has been taken into custody after his brother, Jonathan Ducos, was found with a gunshot wound in front of 1131 Doncaster Court in Kissimmee.

Jonathan Ducos was later pronounced dead after being transported to Poinciana Medical Center, deputies said.

The brothers were engaged in a verbal argument before the shooting, deputies said.

Alberto Ducos fled the scene before turning himself in Saturday, deputies said.