Man, woman accused of stealing from scene of patrol vehicle crash that left officer badly injured

MASCOTTE, Fla. – A man and a woman stole items that were ejected when an officer crashed in his patrol vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Mascotte Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. on North Talbott Avenue and East Myers Boulevard. The cause of the crash was not immediately available but records show the Mascotte officer was ejected and badly injured.

Evidence and witness testimony showed that Robert Caruso and Lisa Goodwin were at the scene of the crash and appeared to be looking for items on the ground as first responders were helping the injured officer, according to the affidavit.

Police said Caruso was stopped near the scene and found with a scale, a flashlight, a knife and a nicotine vape in his pocket, all of which were ejected from the officer’s patrol vehicle during the crash.

A syringe with a clear liquid in it that tested positive for methamphetamine was found on Caruso, according to the affidavit. Records show Caruso said, “It’s just water that’s in there.”

Later that day, police said they were contacted by someone who claimed he purchased a flashlight from Goodwin for $10 and later realized that it was stolen from the scene of the patrol car crash.

Goodwin said she was at the scene of the patrol car crash and Caruso gave her the flashlight, which she knew belonged to the injured officer, the report said.

Before she was arrested, Goodwin told officers, “I knew you guys were coming for me," according to the affidavit.

Caruso is facing charges of larceny of law enforcement equipment, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goodwin is facing charges of dealing in stolen property, larceny of law enforcement equipment and tampering with or fabricating evidence.