Man stabbed at Orange County bar

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was stabbed early Friday during an altercation at an Orange County bar, deputies said.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. at George’s Bar & Grill at 5507 Edgewater Drive. A liquor store is also located at the business.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the bar for a disturbance and found a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound.

The victim said he knows the man who stabbed him. The suspected culprit fled the scene, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.