Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army Air Force Flight Officer Daniel Keel

Gas masks, a football game, and Alabama moonshine: three important details from Flight Officer Daniel Keel’s unique story of how he became one of the historic Tuskegee Airmen.

Keel’s ascend to Flight Officer was far from easy, as he highlights the challenges of constantly overcoming racism at each one of his stops.

According to Keel, not even in his wildest dreams was he able to think up what the Tuskegee Airmen were able to accomplish during WWII. Listen to the full story of how he got there.

