Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Evans

After high school, Staff Sgt. Kyle Evans found himself at a crossroads in life, before making the ultimate sacrifice and joining the military.

Evans recalls his first day in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he describes a moment that he will never forget and the feeling of knowing he will be going to war.

After an IED blew up directly underneath his seat, Evans was faced with many new challenges. However, Evans did not let this moment define him as he has found a new purpose in his life. Listen to his story to find out how he is continuing to serve those who have served.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.