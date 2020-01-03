Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Allie Braswell

One of 10 Marines in his family, Staff Sgt. Allie Braswell found a greater understanding about who he was through his service as a Cryptologic Technician in the Marines.

Born in Oviedo, Braswell proudly proclaims his military experience has been the foundation of allowing him to accomplish all he has done, including traveling the world, owning a company and writing books.

With sons that both serve, Braswell takes great pride in being “severely patriotic” and enjoys reminiscing on his past experiences in the Marines.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.