2 hospitalized after shooting at Club 27, deputies say

CLERMONT – Two people were hospitalized after being shot at Club 27 in Clermont early Saturday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and a woman are shot during an altercation in the parking lot at around 2 a.m. Saturday and were taken to separate hospitals, where they both are listed in stable condition, deputies said.

The woman was a bystander and not involved in the altercation, deputies said.

Deputies said they are looking for two people of interest who fled the scene armed with handguns and driving in a four-door black sedan.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.