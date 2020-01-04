Man arrested after being found in woods by police dog, deputies say

MARION COUNTY – A man was taken into custody after a police dog found him hiding in the woods following a home invasion, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 27, deputies said Christopher Watson broke into a home and was spotted going through clothes in the homeowner’s laundry room.

After being confronted by the home owner, Watson fled the area on foot, deputies said.

Watson was eventually found hiding in a large tree by K-9 Zeus and arrested, deputies said.