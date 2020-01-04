67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

67ºF

Local News

VIDEO: Missing dog found at site of New Year’s Eve crash, deputies say

Dog is reunited with his owner

Tags: Flagler County Sheriff's Office
photo

FLAGLER COUNTY – A dog that went missing following a car crash on New Year’s Eve was found Saturday at the crash site, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Max, a Chihuahua who went missing following the crash, appeared and was reunited with his owner after deputies left food at the scene for the dog, deputies said.

Since the crash, food has been left at the site in hopes of locating Max, deputies said.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.