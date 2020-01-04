VIDEO: Missing dog found at site of New Year’s Eve crash, deputies say
Dog is reunited with his owner
FLAGLER COUNTY – A dog that went missing following a car crash on New Year’s Eve was found Saturday at the crash site, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Max, a Chihuahua who went missing following the crash, appeared and was reunited with his owner after deputies left food at the scene for the dog, deputies said.
Since the crash, food has been left at the site in hopes of locating Max, deputies said.
Remember Max the Chihuahua that went missing after a car crash on New Year’s Eve? Detectives returned to the crash site daily to search for him and leave out food. Today, he was there! As soon as his owner got on scene, Max ran to him and celebrated their reunion. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lcypMS89GK— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.