Driver hits 2 OCSO patrol cars while on I-4, charged with DUI
Driver refused to take sobriety test and breath test
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly hit two Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars on I-4.
The crash happened around 3:31 a.m., while deputies were directing traffic after a previous crash.
According to the arrest report, Steevens Cherelus, 34, was driving a white Mercedes on the interstate when he hit the patrol cars.
One patrol car had two deputies inside. Both were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Another car had one deputy inside. According to troopers, the deputy suffered very minor injuries.
Deputies found the driver, who was standing near a concrete traffic barrier on the shoulder of eastbound I-4.
Deputies noticed Cherelus had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, troopers said.
Deputies took Cherelus off the interstate to conduct a sobriety test.
According to troopers, Cherelus refused to take a sobriety test and a breath test.
Cherelus was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.
According to the jail’s website, his bond is set at $1,000.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.