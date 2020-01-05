Driver hits 2 OCSO patrol cars while on I-4, charged with DUI

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly hit two Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars on I-4.

The crash happened around 3:31 a.m., while deputies were directing traffic after a previous crash.

According to the arrest report, Steevens Cherelus, 34, was driving a white Mercedes on the interstate when he hit the patrol cars.

One patrol car had two deputies inside. Both were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Another car had one deputy inside. According to troopers, the deputy suffered very minor injuries.

Deputies found the driver, who was standing near a concrete traffic barrier on the shoulder of eastbound I-4.

Deputies noticed Cherelus had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, troopers said.

Deputies took Cherelus off the interstate to conduct a sobriety test.

According to troopers, Cherelus refused to take a sobriety test and a breath test.

Cherelus was booked into the Orange County Jail and charged with driving under the influence.

According to the jail’s website, his bond is set at $1,000.