Missing children sought by Ormond Beach police

ORMOND BEACH – The Ormond Beach Police Department is searching for two missing children last seen with their mother at the Econo Lodge in Ormond Beach.

Police are looking for 4-year-old Serenity Shelton and 1-year-old River Shelton, the children of 24-year-old Chasity Shelton and 29-year-old Eric Ely.

Police said the Florida Department of Children and Families has issued an order to take custody of the children due to attempts by Chasity Shelton an Ely to avoid meeting with the agency.

If you have seen the children or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777.