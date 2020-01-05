Missing elderly woman sought by Lake County deputies

TAVARES, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly woman who went missing on Saturday morning.

Deputies are searching for 80-year-old Sarah Ellen Brian, who left her home at 26637 Cayman Drive in Tavares at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Brian, who suffers from dementia and is on medication, left in a 2012 white Toyota Sienna with license plate number BLC 75, deputies said.

Anyone who knows of Brian’s whereabouts or locates her is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.