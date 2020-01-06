Drone video captures right whale with calf off Flagler Beach

This isn’t something you see every day, but we’re thankful it’s been documented.

Danny Meyer was at Flagler Beach Monday morning when he spotted a right whale and her calf.

Meyer brought out his drone to document the pair that could be seen from near 16th street.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s last update on Facebook about right whale activity on Jan. 3 said, “Good weather conditions have allowed aerial survey teams to cover a lot of ocean which generated 12 whale sightings in the last week. 10 new whales, including two calves, were documented.”

The FWC is tracking right whale mothers #3560, #1612 and #3101 but from the drone video, it’s not clear which whale is being shown in the video.

Right whale #3650 and her calf were spotted by Ormond-by-the-Sea residents on New Year’s Day, so they could potentially be this pair.

“Every winter, many right whales travel more than 1,000 miles from their feeding grounds off Canada and New England to the warm coastal waters off the southern United States,” officials with FWC said on the agency’s Facebook page. “These waters are where right whales give birth and nurse their young. During this vulnerable phase, it’s extremely important for boaters to be aware of the whales’ presence and tendency to rest near the surface of the water. In addition to the threats from vessel strike, which could kill or injure the whale, simple disturbances could affect mother-calf bonding and other behaviors critical to the health and survival of the species."

The FWC warns several whales have been spotted in high-use recreational boating areas, “so please continue to keep a sharp lookout to avoid whales.”

To report a whale sighting, call 1-877-WHALE-HELP or report it to the U.S. Coast Guard on Ch. 16.