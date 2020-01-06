Florida woman throws bucket of human feces on landlord, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord claims she meant to soak the victim in water, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the trailer on Reed Ellis Road in Osteen around 5:15 p.m. Saturday and found the victim dripping wet with feces and the suspect, Joanne Mercader, with dried feces caked on her face.

Mercader initially claimed that the victim, a 65-year-old woman, entered the trailer and immediately reached for the bucket of feces and tried to throw it on her as a means of eviction, according to the affidavit.

She said she couldn’t explain why her landlord was covered in feces so she later changed her story and said she blocked the bucket, which caused the contents to spill on the victim, records show.

She said the victim then chased her into the bathroom of the trailer and smeared feces on her face until she was able to run away to a neighbor’s house, according to authorities.

Deputies said they told Mercader she needed to tell the truth, which is when she finally admitted that she intended to grab a bucket of water but accidentally grabbed a bucket of human feces instead and threw it at her landlord.

The victim was upset so she chased Mercader into the bathroom and the two struggled, causing Mercader to get excrement on her face, records show.

Deputies said the victim was at the trailer to assess some damage and Mercader knew she was coming. When she opened the door, she was immediately drenched with feces, according to the affidavit.

Mercader was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.