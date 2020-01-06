63ºF

Important election dates to remember in Florida for 2020

General Election is on Nov. 3

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters have a lot of dates to remember for elections in 2020.

  • The deadline to register for the presidential preference primary election is on Feb. 18
  • Early voting for the presidential preference primary election is from March 7-14
  • The presidential preference primary election is on March 17
  • The deadline to register for the primary election is on July 20
  • Early voting for the primary election is from Aug. 8-15
  • The primary election is on Aug. 18
  • The deadline to register for the general election is on Oct. 5
  • Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 24 – Oct. 31.
  • The general election is on Nov. 3

Voters interested in deadlines for vote-by-mail requests can click this link.

Each county may have additional days in the early voting period.

Click this link for a page of county websites to see the early voting period for your specific county.

