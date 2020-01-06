Important election dates to remember in Florida for 2020
General Election is on Nov. 3
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters have a lot of dates to remember for elections in 2020.
- The deadline to register for the presidential preference primary election is on Feb. 18
- Early voting for the presidential preference primary election is from March 7-14
- The presidential preference primary election is on March 17
- The deadline to register for the primary election is on July 20
- Early voting for the primary election is from Aug. 8-15
- The primary election is on Aug. 18
- The deadline to register for the general election is on Oct. 5
- Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 24 – Oct. 31.
- The general election is on Nov. 3
Voters interested in deadlines for vote-by-mail requests can click this link.
Each county may have additional days in the early voting period.
Click this link for a page of county websites to see the early voting period for your specific county.
