Important election dates to remember in Florida for 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters have a lot of dates to remember for elections in 2020.

The deadline to register for the presidential preference primary election is on Feb. 18

Early voting for the presidential preference primary election is from March 7-14

The presidential preference primary election is on March 17

The deadline to register for the primary election is on July 20

Early voting for the primary election is from Aug. 8-15

The primary election is on Aug. 18

The deadline to register for the general election is on Oct. 5

Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 24 – Oct. 31.

The general election is on Nov. 3

Voters interested in deadlines for vote-by-mail requests can click this link.

Each county may have additional days in the early voting period.

Click this link for a page of county websites to see the early voting period for your specific county.