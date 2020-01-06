Missing 29-year-old man sought by Marion County deputies

MARION COUNTY – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a 29-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Deputies are looking for Erik Michael Scanlon, who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday. He was last heard from via text messages around 6 p.m., and those messages caused concern for his safety, deputies said.

Scanlon is possibly driving a 2004 blue Mitsubishi Moniteau with license plate number Y42-WCU, deputies said.

Anyone who knows of Scanlon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.