Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army First Sgt. Daila Espeut-Jones

In order to escape a terribly unpleasant life at home, immediately after high school graduation, Daila Espeut-Jones enlisted into the Army at just 17 years old, which she proclaims is one of the best decisions of her life.

Shortly after arriving in Orlando for her last assignment as an active duty solider, September 11th changed her life in many ways.

Hear Espeut-Jones’s story of tackling obstacles as an African American female in the military and the new adventures she has undertaken in her life post service as she tries to help other veterans in the Central Florida area.

