Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Tommy Boroughs

In 1950, as an 11-year-old paper boy, before his route Tommy Boroughs would read the paper each morning, constantly learning about the progress that was being made in Vietnam.

It was during this time, as a young boy, that Borough made the decision that he wanted to join the Marines.

It was during this time, as a young boy, that Borough made the decision that he wanted to join the Marines.

After his service in Vietnam, Borough struggled with the disrespect that veterans were receiving once returning home.

While facing other personal challenges, Borough found some comfort in his own family, as he pursued a law degree.

Now, Borough is passionate about helping reintegrate veterans into civilian society by finding solutions to fulfill the sense of excitement and the sense of teamwork veterans may desire as they transition into the workforce.

