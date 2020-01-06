Volusia elementary school principal removed following an internal investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Former Ortona Elementary School principal Shantell Adkins was removed amid an under internal investigation, Volusia County School District officials said.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz made the decision to remove Adkins from his position, according to a statement from the district.

A recorded message was sent home to Ortona Elementary School families on Monday informing them of the leadership change.

Dr. Katie Dyer will serve as acting principal, according to that message.

District officials confirmed Adkins’s removal happened after a recent professional standards investigation. News 6 has requested the investigative findings.

