Central Florida Puerto Rican community waits to hear from family after 6.4 quake

ORLANDO, Fla. – Families with friends and relatives in Puerto Rico are concerned for people living on the island following a powerful pre-dawn earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico.

Julio Santiago was at the Melao Bakery in South Orlando on Tuesday where much of the conversation at the business surrounded the dozens of earthquakes and tremors that have struck the island since late December.

"That's the scary part," Santiago said. "Not knowing, in any situation, is scary, because you always want to know what's going on."

Santiago said his family was jolted out of bed when the 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 4:24 a.m.

"You get a call from family over there and it's crazy," Santiago said. "Nothing you can do about it, but just try to be safe."

Jose Vales said his wife's family suffered damage to their home when the shaking began.

"It's not good over there, they don't have light," Vales said. "They want to communicate with us, but they don't have phones. It's bad over there."

Angel Acevero, whose family lives in central Puerto Rico, said many he spoke with are worried a more powerful earthquake could strike.

“We were just taken aback because although we live in a fault line, we never have experienced something like that,” Acevero said. “Everybody will think something is looming. Something is about to happen.”

As repairs are beginning for many on the island that's less than three years removed from the devastation from Hurricane Maria, those in the Central Florida Puerto Rico community said they're ready to provide support to anyone in need.

We want to help, " Vales said. “They need to pray a lot over there for Puerto Rico.”