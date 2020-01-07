Daytona Beach Piercing Pagoda has been repeatedly burglarized, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Piercing Pagoda at the Volusia Mall has been repeatedly burglarized and Daytona Beach Police are trying to figure out who’s responsible.

On Nov. 25, 2019, an employee arrived to work and found that the glass case had been pried open, jewelry was missing and boxes were thrown about the kiosk, a report said. It was estimated that $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Then, on Dec. 29, 2019, a Piercing Pagoda employee starting her day realized that a door had been left ajar and two jewelry counters were open and jewelry was missing. That same day, a black garbage bag containing empty food trays and multiple pieces of stolen jewelry was found at another Piercing Pagoda kiosk within the mall.

Daytona Beach police say this man was caught on camera around the same time a Piercing Pagoda was burglarized.

It’s unclear how much merchandise was taken during that incident.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing a man in a gray hoodie in the area on Nov. 25 and a person carrying a black trash bag on Dec. 29, 2019.

Authorities said the kiosk has also been burglarized this year, but a report on that case was not immediately available.