School buses involved in crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Osceola County, officials said.

The crash happened on Simpson Road near Osceola Parkway before 3:45 p.m.

Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS said 13 minors were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries however, officials with Osceola County Schools said no students were hospitalized.

A total of 75 Tohopekaliga High School students were on board the buses.

Details about the cause of the crash have not been released.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed the two buses pulled over with several emergency vehicles nearby.

