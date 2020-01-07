70ºF

School buses involved in crash in Osceola County

75 Tohopekaliga High School students were on board

Officials say two school buses were involved in a crash in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Osceola County, officials said.

The crash happened on Simpson Road near Osceola Parkway before 3:45 p.m.

Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS said 13 minors were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries however, officials with Osceola County Schools said no students were hospitalized.

A total of 75 Tohopekaliga High School students were on board the buses.

Details about the cause of the crash have not been released.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed the two buses pulled over with several emergency vehicles nearby.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

