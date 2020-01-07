Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army SSG/E6 Tina Caraballo

Money for college and traveling the world are two major factors that motivated, then 17-year-old Tina Caraballo into enlisting in the Army.

As she looks back on her training, Caraballo shares how much fun she had preparing to be a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Operations Specialist.

While the Army did not issue her a spouse, on her first day stationed in Germany, Caraballo tells the story of how she met her husband and how that has led to 31 years of marriage and two children.

Now, a practicing judge in Central Florida, find out how Caraballo’s unique perspective, along with her passion and knowledge gained from her service, have translated into her civilian life.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.