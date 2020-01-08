DeLand police warns residents and businesses of vendor scheme

Police are warning residents of a recent phone call scheme where suspects say they’re collecting money from vendors for downtown DeLand events.

DeLand police received a report from a resident saying they got a PayPal request for vendor fees from someone claiming to be collecting payments for the DeLand Craft Festival.

The City of DeLand and MainStreet DeLand Association say they do not collect money from vendors before they have applied and have been approved to be part of a town event.

Police say if you receive such a call, don’t send payment right away. Instead, confirm the event is happening by contacting the MainStreet DeLand Association at 386-738-0649 or the City of DeLand at 386-626-7117.

If you believe you’ve received a suspicious requestion for payment or a suspicious call, contact DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.