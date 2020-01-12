Road rage incident in Polk County leads ends shooting, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal confrontation between two drivers, leaving one dead, officials said.

According to deputies, the incident happened on Saturday around 9:33 p.m. on Lake Ned Road in Winter Haven.

Deputies said a pickup truck and SUV were traveling east on Lake Ned Road when the pickup truck stopped suddenly.

“The occupants of the SUV told detectives that the pickup came to a sudden stop, which forced the SUV to stop suddenly. The driver then approached the SUV, cursing about them following too closely and saying that he should kill them. He returned to the truck, turned around, and began walking back toward the SUV,” authorities said.

According to deputies, the driver of the SUV feared the other driver was coming to kill him.

“He grabbed a firearm from a dash compartment, pointed it out of his window toward the other driver, and fired,” deputies said.

Witnesses said they heard three gunshots, with one of the witnesses saying he heard a man yell, “I don’t want to kill you!” and a female yell, “Don’t kill him, don’t kill him!”

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was taken to a hospital, but died a short time later, officials said.

“At this time, there are no arrests as the investigation continues, but the man who fired the gun has been interviewed by detectives,” deputies said.

PCSO is asking anyone who might have information related to the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.