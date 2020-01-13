Lake County schools IT specialist accused of having sexual relationship with student

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old Lake County Schools information technology specialist is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began Dec. 19, 2019 when a school resource deputy noticed a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy at South Lake High School arguing because the older boy found out that the younger boy had been sexually involved with his boyfriend, Mario Gutierrez.

Under Florida law, the 16-year-old boy was legally allowed to consent to sex with 23-year-old Gutierrez but the other teen could not.

The 15-year-old victim’s mother said she found messages on her son’s Facebook from Gutierrez, telling the boy to “say that they only kissed” because he didn’t want to go to prison, records show.

The 15-year-old boy said that on Halloween, his 16-year-old best friend said he could touch Gutierrez inappropriately and that escalated into more sexual activity, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said that on Dec. 18, 2019, Gutierrez contacted the victim and told him to sneak out of his house so the two could have sex in his truck.

Gutierrez denied the allegations.

He was arrested on charges of lewd of lascivious battery and tampering with a victim.

“The reported activity did not take place at the school, the defendant did not work at that specific school, and there are no indicators that there are other students involved beyond the two mentioned in the affidavit,” deputies said