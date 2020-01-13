Missing woman mystery deepens after car found in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The vehicle of a missing Ohio woman was found Sunday in Florida, adding new questions to her disappearance.

Authorities said Julia Euphoria May was last seen January 5 in Cincinnati. Her vehicle was found one week later near Highway 316 and Northwest 145th Avenue in Marion County.

May, 39, was described as a white woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has blue eyes, red hair and multiple tattoos, including a band of names on one arm.

Anyone with information about May’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.