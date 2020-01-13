Stalker strips naked while victim’s husband holds him at gunpoint, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man broke into the home of a woman he was stalking then stripped naked while the victim’s husband held him at gunpoint, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 3:15 a.m. Friday, they arrived at the victims’ home and found Deron Randall naked in the living room with the resident holding him at gunpoint. Randall fought with deputies so a Taser was used on him and he was bitten by a K-9 multiple times before he was taken into custody, records show.

The victims, a married couple, said Randall began making inappropriate comments on the woman’s social media accounts several years ago and since then, she had blocked him but two years ago he had a stove delivered to the victim’s house and on Thursday, he tried twice to break into the victims’ home, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said during the most recent incident, the husband heard a sliding glass door break and confronted Randall with a shotgun. The two men struggled and the gun went off when the victim used it to hit Randall on the head, records show.

The man then grabbed a pistol and held Randall at gunpoint until authorities arrived, the report said.

Randall stripped naked and repeatedly mumbled the woman’s name while being held at gunpoint, according to the affidavit. Randall stayed still after the victim fired a warning shot into a sofa.

Deputies said they found Randall’s bike nearby as well as a bottle of soda, chips and lotion near the master bedroom.

Randall, 24, was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking, burglary with battery, lewd and lascivious conduct and resisting with violence.