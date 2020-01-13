74ºF

Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Central Florida on Thursday

Pence will participate in bus tour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kissimmme Thursday to speak at a Latinos for Trump event.

Pence will start his day off in Tampa, where he will land shortly before noon. While there, he’ll speak at a Keep America Great event.

Then, he’ll participate in a bus tour from Tampa to Orlando. Once he arrives in Central Florida, he’ll deliver remarks at the Latinos for Trump event in Kissimmee.

The vice president and his wife will return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

