Report: Aggressive squirrels terrorize Florida family

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida family says they have unwanted house guests that they just can’t get rid of: aggressive squirrels.

WFLA in Tampa reports that the rodents moved into Annie Peavey’s condo about a month ago and since then, they’ve destroyed furniture, run amok in the living room and have gotten more and more threatening.

Now, Peavey says she’s worried about her 9-year-old son’s safety.

The squirrels became trapped inside the condo around Dec. 20, 2019 when a hole on the outside of the property was closed.

After the TV station got involved, the property manager promised to bring someone in to removed the rodents.

