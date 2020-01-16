Winter Park leaders approve controversial Orange Avenue Overlay District

WINTER PARK, Fla. – City leaders call it the most consequential decision they've made in the last decade, a decision that will help guide the future of one neighborhood in Winter Park.

In a 3-2 vote with amendments, Winter Park City Commission approved the Orange Avenue Overlay District Thursday, a 95-acre district that will feature new land development code standards.

The discussion began at the commission's meeting Monday, but was continued after the meeting went on into the night until 2:30 a.m.

Throughout both meetings, some residents voiced their support with stickers on their shirts while others expressed concern on the district.

The Orange Avenue Overlay District spans from Westchester Avenue up to Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to city paperwork, the overlay district directly addresses development in the area, and what city leaders call “economic stagnation” that’s been going on the area for decades.

The plan also calls for cracking down on cut-through traffic, as well as addressing safety along Orange Avenue, which has seen 500 crashes during the past five years.

The proposal underwent nearly two dozen public meetings throughout the process.

The next step will be for the plans to go to the state to be reviewed and approved. After that, the plan would come back to Winter Park City commissioners for a final approval.