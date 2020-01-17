8 girls arrested after brawl at Seminole High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight students at Seminole County High School were arrested Friday after school officials said the girls were involved in a fight on campus during dismissal.

Parents and families received an email Friday afternoon from Principal Jordan Rodriguez informing them of the incident.

“Several young women engaged in multiple physical altercations as students marched toward their buses,” the email read. “This melee resulted in eight young women being arrested as they endangered themselves, their peers, our School Resource Officers, and my staff members.”

The Sanford Police Department is investigating the incident and looking for any footage of the fight.

Rodriguez wrote that all eight students will also face severe school-based consequences.

“Students involved in today’s incident will be disciplined per our SCPS student code of conduct, in addition to any potential criminal charges that may be levied,” Seminole County Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said in an email.

News 6 contacted Sanford police for more information. Check back for updates.