Marion County authorities give update after deputies shoot, kill man near The Villages

OCALA, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Friday will provide more details about a knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this week.

The fatal shooting happened late Tuesday at the Circle K on SE Highway 42 near The Villages.

The deputies, whose names have not been released, were not injured in the incident.

The assailant was taken to a hospital, where he died, Marion County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Bloom said. His name has also not been released.

According to Bloom, the deputies had just finished fueling up and were talking when the man drove up, jumped out of his vehicle and started to attack the deputies with a very large knife.

Bloom said the deputies tried to retreat before fighting back and using deadly force.

It’s not known if any words were exchanged before or during the attack.

The deputies were placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

The Villages is southeast of Ocala.

