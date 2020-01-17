Prosecutors ask to revoke Angel Rivera’s bond, days after getting out of jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke bond for the man accused of playing a role in his daughter-in-law's death.

A hearing to address the state’s motion is scheduled early Friday for Angel Rivera. It comes less than four days after he walked out of the Osceola County Jail.

Prosecutors claim Rivera violated at least one of the terms of his release. According to Rivera's attorney, someone came forward and claimed he returned to his St. Cloud property where the remains of 33-year-old Nicole Montalvo were found in October.

Rivera and his son, Christoper Otero-Rivera, were arrested in connection with Montalvo's death, but neither has been formally charged with murder.

Rivera was allowed to walk out of jail on Monday after posting the $170,000 of bail on charges of abuse of a dead body, failure to report a death and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The bond amount was previously set at $350,000 but the amount was reduced on Jan. 10.

Deputies said Montalvo was last seen dropping off her son with his father and grandparents at a home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Investigators said Montalvo was supposed to pick her son up from school and never showed up.

The Sheriff’s Office said Montalvo’s estranged husband, Otero-Rivera, was on house arrest and his ankle monitor showed he was in the area where Montalvo’s remains were found.

Angel Rivera, his wife, Wanda Rivera, Otero-Rivera and Nicholas Rivera are all facing charges in the case.