Report: Orlando police sergeant broke policy in shooting that left Kevin Valencia in coma

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police sergeant violated department policy in a 2018 shooting that left Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia in a coma, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

According to the report, which cites an internal investigation by OPD, Sgt. Amanda White, an agency veteran of almost 10 years, authorized Valencia to break through the door of an apartment where domestic violence suspect Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. was hiding with four children.

Lindsey, who was wanted on domestic battery charges, opened fire, striking Valencia in the head and sparking a lengthy standoff during which Lindsey killed the children and himself, according to authorities.

White was given an eight-hour suspension, according to the report.

"[T]he decision to kick the door made by Sergeant Amanda White was made in good faith, but was not made to an acceptable standard of performance and was NOT within Orlando Police Department’s Policies and Procedures,” investigator Nick Collins wrote in his report, according to the Sentinel.

Collins said White’s decision also violated Fourth Amendment, which protects against unlawful search and seizure.

After receiving treatment at a hospital in Georgia, Valencia was returned in early 2019 to Orlando, where he remains in a coma.

