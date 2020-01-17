VP Mike Pence says Florida is key state in 2020 election at event in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence started his speech at a Latinos for Trump event in Kissimmee on Thursday noting how important the state of Florida is in the upcoming presidential election.

“Florida and America need four more years of Trump in the White House,” Vice President Pence said.

He said this administration will be there to support Puerto Rico after the recent earthquakes the past two weeks.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Vice President Pence said he and his wife visited troops overseas.

“They have a commander in chief who will always have their back,” Pence said.

He also addressed the conflict in the Middle East.

Vice President Mike Pence on Iran/ Middle East conflict: “President Trump sent in the marines. No more Benganzi’s.” The crowd cheered. #vp #MikePence pic.twitter.com/gMQz1fnEjV — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) January 16, 2020

“President Trump sent in the marines. No more Benganzis.”

The Vice President also said the administration will secure the border.

“We are going to end this crisis of illegal immigration. We’re going to fix this broken immigration system once and for all,” he said.

The Vice President turned his speech toward the economy. He noted unemployment is at an all-time low and the stock market is rising.

“Wages are rising at their fastest pace in ten years,” Pence said.

He said Florida is a critical state in the 2020 election and wanted people at the event to campaign for President Trump with their friends.

“Four more years means more jobs, “ he said.

The Vice President spoke about Tuesday’s democratic debate.

“Those people were standing so far to the left on that stage, I thought it was going to flip over,”

VP Pence said he did not like presidential candidates at the democratic debate disagreeing with President Trump’s decision to take out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Before the speech on Thursday, protestors lined the front of the venue.

“No one is above the law,” one sign read. Another said, “People before profits.”