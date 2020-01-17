WATCH LIVE: SpaceX previews Crew Dragon’s in-flight abort test

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled for Saturday from Kennedy Space Center won’t be your typical launch experience as SpaceX plans to purposely trigger an abort to test its astronaut spacecraft’s emergency abort system.

The in-flight abort test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly as soon as later this year.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 8 a.m. Saturday to test the Crew Dragon’s ability to keep astronauts safe in the event of a Falcon 9 rocket launch failure. For this event, SpaceX will intentionally cause a problem with the rocket to test the system.

SpaceX has until noon Saturday for the launch window.

Here’s what you can expect after liftoff

After blasting off from KSC’s Launchpad 39A, the Falcon 9’s flight will look similar to a normal launch for about 1 minute.

Prior to 1 minute and 30 seconds into the flight, SpaceX will program Crew Dragon to intentionally trigger a launch escape. Once that in-flight abort begins, the Falcon 9’s first stage engines will shut down and Crew Dragon’s SuperDrago thrusters will begin firing.

Falcon 9 is expected to be destroyed over the Atlantic Ocean. A SpaceX team will be standing by to collect debris from the rocket.

After Crew Dragon separates from the rocket, the spacecraft will jettison away from the Falcon 9. Crew Dragon’s thrusters will burn to completion and then the spacecraft will coast before separating from the “trunk” connected to the spacecraft.

Crew Dragon will re-orient for re-entry and the parachute will deploy, allowing the spacecraft to make a soft landing in the Atlantic Ocean, where SpaceX’s recovery teams will be waiting. The spacecraft will splash down about 10 minutes after launch.

SpaceX released this video showing what the test should look like:

Why this test is important

The in-flight abort test allows SpaceX and NASA teams to test the system designed to keep astronauts safe should something go wrong mid-launch. The recovery teams will be in place just like they would for an actual rescue operation.

If all goes well, it’s the last milestone SpaceX has to complete before NASA certifies Crew Dragon to fly astronauts. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the spacecraft’s first human passengers.

Road closures and viewing options

Some popular launch viewing locations will be closed for the test, including Playalinda Beach and Canaveral National Seashore. Jetty Park in Cape Canaveral and Space View Park in Titusville will still be open for rocket watchers.

The following roads will be closed starting early Saturday:

State Road 3 from the Gate 2 News Media Pass and Identification Building to State Road 405 (NASA Causeway), including Space Commerce Way. The roads will close at 4 a.m. to the general public.

Access to KSC, KSC Visitor Complex, Exploration Park and Blue Origin will be limited to authorized personnel. All roads will reopen after the launch, according to the release.

The A. Max Brewer Bridge on State Road 406, east to Playalinda Beach will close at 3:30 a.m. for all motor vehicle traffic.

State Road 3 North at U.S. 1 in Volusia County, south to Playalinda Beach will close at 3:30 a.m. for all motor vehicle traffic.

More important details to know

Rocket: Falcon 9

What’s launching: Crew Dragon spacecraft

Launch window: 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 18

Rocket landing? No.

Spacecraft landing? Yes, splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.