Motorcyclist killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY – A male motorcyclist was killed following a crash at State Roads 407 and 529 on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Another man was taken to Parrish Medical Center with minor injuries, while another man involved in the crash didn’t suffer any injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Scott Caron, was traveling eastbound on State Road 407 when he tried to pass a car in front of him.

While attempting to pass in the westbound lanes in a passing zone, Caron didn’t see an oncoming car and collided with it head on, troopers said.

The car Caron attempted to pass suffered minor damage from debris, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.