Officials warn beachgoers of debris after SpaceX launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers on the coast were treated to a rare and historic sight Sunday as SpaceX intentionally destroyed a rocket.

RELATED: SpaceX destroyed a rocket (intentionally) to test astronaut capsule emergency abort system

The test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly later this year.

During the launch, the Falcon 9 boosters exploded in a grand fashion.

Now, the office of the Brevard County Emergency Management is warning those on the beach to be aware of debris that may wash ashore.

1/19/20 | 10:43AM: Beachgoers be aware of/avoid debris. Debris sightings? Call 866-623-0234 — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) January 19, 2020

1/19/20 | 10:40AM: Boaters be advised of/avoid marine debris. Debris sightings? Call 866-623-0234 pic.twitter.com/4EyL20Y2HD — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) January 19, 2020

The Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean during the test that is designed to protect astronauts.