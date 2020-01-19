76ºF

Officials warn beachgoers of debris after SpaceX launch

Boaters and beachgoers should call officials if they sight debris

SpaceX tests Crew Dragon’s launch escape capabilities. (SpaceX)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers on the coast were treated to a rare and historic sight Sunday as SpaceX intentionally destroyed a rocket.

The test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly later this year.

During the launch, the Falcon 9 boosters exploded in a grand fashion.

Now, the office of the Brevard County Emergency Management is warning those on the beach to be aware of debris that may wash ashore.

The Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean during the test that is designed to protect astronauts.

