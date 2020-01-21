12-year-old boy waiting at Lake County bus stop dragged by hit-and-run driver, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy waiting for the school bus in Lake County was seriously injured Tuesday after authorities say a driver hit the victim and then fled the scene.

The boy was hit around 7:40 a.m. on Thomas Boat Landing Road in Umatilla after the driver of a Chevy Malibu ran a stop sign and drove into the grassy shoulder where the boy was standing waiting for the bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report. The 12-year-old was dragged by the car for a short distance, troopers said.

A school bus driver witnessed the crash and was able to provide a vehicle description to authorities, deputies said.

The victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the crash was found abandoned on Fishermans Road, deputies said. A short time later, Lake County K-9s tracked the suspects to an RV off County Road 42 in Paisley.

A K-9 named Zeus alerted deputies to the RV and three people came out of the RV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County Sheriff's Office K-9 Zeus helped track two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash. (WKMG 2020)

Christian Ames Messick, 19, of Leesburg, and Keano Taclay, 24, of Eustis were arrested and charged with burglary and false imprisonment with additional charges pending for firearms.

A female who was also in the RV was being held against her will by the suspects, deputies said. She also led deputies to a bag of firearms the suspects threw into a nearby lake before they were arrested, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Facebook showing a duffel bag of firearms including several pistols, a handgun and more.

A bag of firearms collected from a lake in Lake County. (Image; LCSO) (WKMG 2020)

Messick, who is accused of driving the car involved in the crash, is charged with leaving the scene of the crash involving a serious injury and driving without a license. More charges are pending, according to the FHP.