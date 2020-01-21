Cars damaged in house fire near Clermont
2 men safely escape blaze on Charter Oaks Trail
CLERMONT, Fla. – A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home near Clermont, damaging the garage and some cars, officials said.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Charter Oaks Trail.
Lake County fire officials said two men safely escaped the fire, which started in the garage, where the vehicles were damaged.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Lake Fire County Chief tells me 2 adults made it out safely. Garage and multiple cars damaged, working to put out hotspots. Cause not determined yet @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/H47nDxJzGT— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 21, 2020
#breaking: House fire in Clermont on Charter Oaks Trail @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/afnQqK8F9j— Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 21, 2020
