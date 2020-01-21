43ºF

Cars damaged in house fire near Clermont

2 men safely escape blaze on Charter Oaks Trail

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, house fire, Clermont
Clermont house fire.
CLERMONT, Fla. – A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home near Clermont, damaging the garage and some cars, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Charter Oaks Trail.

Lake County fire officials said two men safely escaped the fire, which started in the garage, where the vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known.

