Deadline approaching to file claim for Equifax data breach settlement

The deadline is approaching for anyone who wants to file an initial claim for the Equifax data breach.

CLICK HERE TO FILE A CLAIM IN EQUIFAX DATA BREACH

Jan. 22 is the last day you can file a claim for free credit monitoring services or compensation up to $125.

In September of 2017, Equifax officials said the company was attacked by cybercriminals.

Officials said attackers gained unauthorized access to the personal information of approximately 147 million people.

The attackers gained info of people’s names, social security numbers, birth dates and addresses, officials said.

Equifax said in some cases the attackers gained info on people’s driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers.

Director of litigation for Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute Ted Frank told CBS News consumers who have claimed the payment will receive no more than $7, click here for the full CBS News report.