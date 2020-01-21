Excedrin shortage possible after maker temporarily stops production

ORLANDO, Fla. – It may soon be harder for some people to buy a popular medication used to treat migraines.

Some drug stores across the country are running out of Excedrin after a sudden stop in production.

The drug’s maker, GlaxoSmithKline, says it has temporarily stopped production on the medication due to inconsistencies with ingredients.

The decision impacts the production of Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine.

Migraine sufferers are being urged to talk to their pharmacists about finding an alternative treatment.