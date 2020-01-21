Florida man who hid underwater arrested when he comes up for air, deputies say

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who thought he could hide from deputies by diving underwater was quickly taken into custody when he had to come up for air, according to the Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that on Wednesday, they received word from Baker County that 36-year-old Christopher Booth was wanted on warrants related to selling methamphetamine.

When authorities went to the solar plant where Booth was working, he ran away to avoid being arrested, records show.

“Now we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies and thought he could hide from the K9 teams from Suwannee CI and Mayo CI by hiding under the water in a pond,” deputies wrote in a Facebook post.

Booth was taken into custody the minute he came up for a breath, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested on two warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest.