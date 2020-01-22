Tuesday marks coldest night of Winter in Central Florida so far

ORLANDO, Fla. – At 7 p.m. on Tuesday the temperature at the Orlando International Airport had dropped to 47 degrees.

The temps in Palm Coast are already down to 39 degrees.

From here they just keep dropping.

We are looking for a low of 28 degrees in Ocala, a low of 30 degrees in The Villages, a low of 35 degrees at OIA, and a low of 40 degrees in Melbourne.

There is now a Hard Freeze Warning in effect for most of Marion County.

A freeze warning is in effect for interior Volusia County and Flagler County, all of Lake County, and all of Sumter County.

This will be the coldest night of the Winter season so far in Central Florida.

On Wednesday we begin the rebound. The high tomorrow, while still well below the norm, will make it back to 61 degrees in Orlando.

The low Wednesday night into Thursday will be in the 50s.

By Friday we will have a high of about 76.

The next cold front arrives this weekend but will not be as brutal as this one has been.

The highs for Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 60s.