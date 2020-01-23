Mount Dora High students accused of bringing gun on campus

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a gun was found on campus, according to city officials.

Someone told a school resource officer around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday that a student had a gun and that officer immediately alerted the school guardian and asked the Mount Dora Police Department for additional back up, a news release said.

Within about three minutes, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

“The initial investigation indicates the students and staff at Mount Dora High School were not in any immediate danger,” officials said in a news release.

Lake County deputies conducted a search to make sure there were no other weapons on campus.