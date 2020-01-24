2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 2-year-old child was alert and able to communicate after being accidentally shot by his or her juvenile sibling Friday afternoon, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Northeast 21st Street around 12:45 p.m.

The victim is in stable condition and was alert and able to speak on the way to an area hospital.

Authorities did not release information about the age of the sibling who is believed to have accidentally fired the weapon.

“OPD detectives are actively investigating this incident. This is considered an isolated incident with no continued threat to the public,” officials said in a news release.

No further details were immediately available.