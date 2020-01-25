Corrections officer dismissed after allegations of inmate abuse
Officer Qualesha Quayshaun Williams was dismissed
The Florida Department of Corrections on Saturday dismissed a correctional officer for allegations of inmate abuse.
Qualesha Quayshaun Williams, who was assigned to Lowell Correctional Institution, was dismissed for misconduct after an investigation was conducted following an allegation of abuse, authorities said.
Williams was arrested for poisoning food or water, which is a felony, authorities said.
