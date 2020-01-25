68ºF

Corrections officer dismissed after allegations of inmate abuse

Officer Qualesha Quayshaun Williams was dismissed

Tags: Florida Department of Corrections
The Florida Department of Corrections on Saturday dismissed a correctional officer for allegations of inmate abuse.

Qualesha Quayshaun Williams, who was assigned to Lowell Correctional Institution, was dismissed for misconduct after an investigation was conducted following an allegation of abuse, authorities said.

Williams was arrested for poisoning food or water, which is a felony, authorities said.

