Community celebrates local veteran, family moving into new home

ORLANDO – The Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue celebrated a veteran and his family moving into their new home on Saturday as part of a ceremony conducted by the organization, “Homes for Our Troops.”

Sgt. Patrick Wickens and his family were given the key to a new home in Lake Nona’s Live Oak Estates neighborhood in front of more than 100 members of the community.

Wickens was presented an American flag to be displayed outside of his home.

Wickens was injured in Iraq after being struck by a rocket-propelled grenade, authorities said.